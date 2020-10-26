If nothing changes, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau expects to see a deficit of $8,800 by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
But the agency is hoping to eliminate that deficit with more events in the first half of 2021.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said, “We didn’t adopt a budget this year. We’re operating on a cash flow basis.”
He said, “COVID-19 has rocked the tourism world and Visit Owensboro has been no exception. We have had to make tough decisions to ensure the financial stability of the organization. Our tourism economy in Owensboro, which normally relies heavily on conventions, sports tournaments and events, has shifted to purely to business and leisure travel.”
Calitri said, “We operate like any other small business. With revenue down significantly, we have had to implement measures to ensure the financial stability of the organization. We have implemented organization-wide expense eliminations, contract renegotiations, furloughs and a variety of other cost containment measures.”
The CVB got more bad news last week, Jared Bratcher, the CVB’s sports director, told the board on Tuesday.
Both the 35th annual King of the Hill Football Classic on Nov. 14-15 and the 13th annual Kentucky Cup on Nov. 21-22 have been canceled this year, he said.
The rising number of coronavirus cases across Kentucky forced those events, which bring in about 50 teams each from around the state, to cancel this year, Bratcher said.
That’s a blow for hotels where teams would have stayed and restaurants where they would have eaten.
In 2018, the CVB bid $1,000 for a package of 2A high school state tournaments that included the state boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer tournaments.
The basketball tournament was held this year, but the pandemic canceled the others.
Bratcher said the contract can be extended for a year.
He said, “We’re not sure the basketball tournament can be played next year. And if it can’t have fans in the stands, we don’t want it. We could lose $30,000 to $40,000 without fans. And we can’t lose money.”
Bratcher told the board, “We’re very hopeful that by April outdoor sports will be able to start again. With the turf at Jack C. Fisher Park, we don’t expect an open weekend for baseball and softball in 2021.”
The CVB announced earlier this month that it has won the right to host the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure mega event for Memorial Day weekend.
It’s expected to draw more than 1,200 people from across the country and have a $250,000 economic impact.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said events are planned for Smothers Park, Yellow Creek Park and the Rudy Mine trails at Hawes Park.
He said the Kentucky Scholastic 3D Archery State Indoor Championship and the Indoor National Championship will be here in February and March.
More than 1,400 archers and their families are expected, Kirk said.
And the CVB is hoping those events don’t have to be canceled.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
