The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has created an award to honor the late City Commissioner Larry Maglinger, who died April 24.
The Mag Award is a medallion that will be presented to “regularly recognize a local person who goes above and beyond the call of duty as an ambassador of local tourism efforts,” Mark Calitri, CVB president, said Tuesday.
It’s a way to honor Maglinger and “recognize and incentivize people to go above and beyond,” he said.
Maglinger, who served as the city’s liaison with the CVB, “was a dedicated public servant who advocated for tourism,” Calitri said.
On July 8, 1970, a young Larry Maglinger announced plans for a rock festival at Windy Hollow Lakes that was expected to bring a lot of young tourists to town.
But the county refused to let it happen.
In recent years, he championed the return of hydroplane racing after 40 years.
Tammy Maglinger, Larry’s widow, told the CVB that her husband “loved this community and worked to make a difference. He truly lived a life of service.”
To be eligible to receive the award, a person should be nominated in writing with an explanation of why he or she deserves the award.
Calitri said anyone who makes “a significant contribution to the betterment, growth and development of local tourism may be entered as a nominee.”
He said the CVB staff will select recipients and they will receive recognition during the organization’s monthly board meetings.
“This is our opportunity to help recognize the frontline people who work in the hospitality industry that help make our community shine,” Calitri said. “Customer service expectations are continuing to rise. We recognize the value and role that great customer service plays in achieving success.”
