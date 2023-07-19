The Larry Maglinger Award

The Larry Maglinger Award

The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has created an award to honor the late City Commissioner Larry Maglinger, who died April 24.

The Mag Award is a medallion that will be presented to “regularly recognize a local person who goes above and beyond the call of duty as an ambassador of local tourism efforts,” Mark Calitri, CVB president, said Tuesday.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

