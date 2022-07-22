CVB creating Ride The River promotion for bourbon

Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, calls Steve Coomes “America’s premier expert on pairing food and spirits.”
That why the CVB brought him to town this week.
Coomes, a chef and writer, is working with Sassafras, The Miller House, The Brew Bridge and Lure Seafood and Grill this week to create pairings of whiskey and dishes on each restaurant’s menu.
It’s part of the CVB’s new Ride The River promotion.
When people visit Green River Distilling on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, they will be given a card listing each of the restaurants and the pairings they offer.
It’s a way, Kirk said, to try to get bourbon tourists to stay in town longer.
Cities with several distilleries don’t need to create bourbon experiences, he said.
But Owensboro has only one distillery, and it needs to offer more experiences for tourists, Kirk said.
The CVB is projecting 11,000 bourbon tourists will visit Owensboro this year along with 20,000 in 2023 and 32,500 in 2024.
Coomes, who lives in Louisville, says he spent eight years as a chef in fine dining restaurants before leaving to write about dining.
For the past 30 or so years, he’s been writing about both restaurants and spirits.
But the pairings idea came about by accident, he said.
Late one night in 2015, Coomes was working on a book about country hams.
He had one with very thin slices in front of him and was eating on it.
More from this section
A bottle of whiskey was also on the table, and he took a sip.
The taste of the combination went very well, Coomes said.
So, he started trying other combinations.
Soon, Coomes was doing a seminar on pairings of five hams with five spirits.
And he’s still doing them in several states each year.
It’s all trial and error, Coomes said.
First, he tastes the food to coat his mouth and then sips the whiskey to cleanse it.
That, Coomes said, unleashes new aromas and flavors and creates something new for the diner.
Wednesday morning, he was at Sassafras, 420 Frederica St., working with Chef Buddy McCarter to discover the best pairings on the restaurant’s menu.
Coomes said it needs to be a dish that will always be on the menu since it will be on the Ride The River card.
He was tasting several dishes and several whiskeys as he worked.
By the time Coomes leaves town, four restaurants will have something new on their menus — and something to market to visitors.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
