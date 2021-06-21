In October, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau was expecting to see a deficit of $8,800 by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
But a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan of $87,632 from the federal government has kept the agency in the black as June 30 approaches.
A CVB financial report last week showed projected net income of $64,461.
The agency is expected to end the fiscal year with $605,715 in revenue and $541,254 in expenses.
Brian Smith, the CVB’s outgoing board chairman, said, “I’m very proud of what this board accomplished during COVID. Our hit wasn’t as bad as it could have been.”
He said the board and staff kept their eyes on the future and didn’t give in to despair as hotel bookings tumbled.
The agency gets its operating revenue from a 3% tax on each hotel room rented.
Mark Calitri, the CVB’s president, said the coronavirus pandemic had “the worst impact ever on the hotel industry. This was the worst thing that could happen.”
Room tax revenue had fallen to $24,548 in July last year.
It’s projected to be $66,300 this month.
The CVB is expecting revenue to climb sharply during the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The Owensboro Air Show and Owensboro HydroFair are both expected to draw huge crowds in August, ROMP returns in September along with several high school tournaments and the Owensboro Convention Center is expected to open its new indoor sports facility this fall.
The city, county and Owensboro Health are putting up $600,000 to create an indoor sports facility inside the convention center, making it available for basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.
The 45,000-square-foot main exhibit hall can be converted into three basketball or futsal courts or nine volleyball courts.
The money will be used for portable flooring and seating as well as equipment for each indoor sport, such as basketball goals and volleyball nets.
Smith has sold Diamond Lake Resort and is retiring.
So, he is leaving the board.
Curt Baker left town earlier this year and resigned.
And Brooklyn Maple’s term has ended.
That means the seven-member board is getting three new members this year.
Daviess Fiscal Court has appointed Sunny Patel, owner of the Sleep Inn; Sharon NeSmith, general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront; and Greg Floyd, owner of Ole South Barbeque, to fill the vacancies.
Smith’s resignation caused a shuffle of officers.
Claude Bacon becomes board chairman; David Johnson, vice chairman; and Taylor Deveaux continues as treasurer.
Her term was extended “due to extraordinary circumstances — COVID-19.”
