Daviess County’s tourism economy is getting a $5.46-million shot in the arm to speed recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
When COVID-19 hit Owensboro on March 13, 2020, it devastated the local hospitality community.
One hotel reported that it lost more than $50,000 in future reservations in one day.
Tournaments and conventions began canceling events planned for 2020.
So did festivals, concerts and even dining.
And by the time the year ended, local hotels had recorded their worst year ever.
Smith Travel Research’s STAR Trend Analysis for Owensboro showed the occupancy rate for Owensboro hotels dropped from 50.5% in 2019 to 36.1% a year later.
A forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan of $87,632 from the federal government was the only thing that kept the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau in the black that year.
But that dark cloud had a silver lining.
Tuesday, the CVB board learned that it will receive $5.46 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2026.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said he expects that money to create an economic impact for the community of $50 million.
The agency has an annual budget of around $800,000, which means the money is more than six times the annual budget.
The breakdown of the funds shows $5 million is to be used to attract meetings and conventions and $469,189 is for destination marketing.
The local money is part of $75 million Kentucky has earmarked statewide “to further promote tourism as an economic driver.”
Calitri said the money is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a transformational economic impact.”
He said it should “create lasting change in our tourism economy.”
Calitri said the rules say the money spent must create an economic impact and generate hotel room nights.
The events must either be new or not have been held here in at least three years.
Most people who attend the events have to come more than 100 miles and the event has to last several days.
The money will be used, among other things, to attract conventions and conferences, Calitri said, along with the American Cornhole World Championship, the first Jeeps and Jamz Expo and an American Junior Golf Association national qualifier this year.
Calitri is working with one convention for a three-day event in October that he expects to draw 250 people the first year and 450 the second.
It would qualify for $51,000 in incentives.
But state regulations say the money can’t be used for music festivals, like ROMP, or for primarily local events of any kind — including festivals, like Friday After 5, and fairs.
It can be spent on events at the Owensboro Convention Center, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the RiverPark Center and the Sportscenter, Calitri said.
But the money can’t be spent on operations or salaries.
“We’re going to create things that produce income,” Calitri said.
