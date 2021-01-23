When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, tourism collapsed in Owensboro and around the world.
And that hit the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s revenue stream, which comes from a 3% tax on hotel room rentals, hard.
By October, the agency was predicting an $8,800 deficit by June if things didn’t get better.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, has been applying for grants to help pick up some of the slack.
He said the agency was recently approved for a National Dislocated Worker Grant to hire someone to help with promotions.
Calitiri said Hannah Wilson, a former digital marketer for the CVB, is being brought back on board.
The grant, he said, will help market the community to help tourism recover.
Wilson, he said, will be creating content and updating the website, helping guide the agency’s presence on social media and working with the community calendar.
The grant runs through July.
The CVB only has four people on staff, including Calitri.
He said he’s applied for a forgivable through the Payroll Protection Program and a Kentucky Proud Promotional Grant.
But Calitri said he hasn’t heard back from those.
He said Joanna Shake, executive director of the Green River Area Development District, “and her team worked closely with us to find all the opportunities for aid.”
The CVB didn’t adopt a budget this year.
They’re operating on a cash flow basis.
The occupancy rate at local hotels dropped to 30.7% in December.
But Calitri is hopeful that it’s beginning to rebound.
“January is trending to exceed 33%,” he said.
Last year, Calitri said, “COVID-19 has rocked the tourism world and Visit Owensboro has been no exception. We have had to make tough decisions to ensure the financial stability of the organization. Our tourism economy in Owensboro, which normally relies heavily on conventions, sports tournaments and events, has shifted to purely to business and leisure travel.”
He said, “We operate like any other small business. With revenue down significantly, we have had to implement measures to ensure the financial stability of the organization. We have implemented organization-wide expense eliminations, contract renegotiations, furloughs and a variety of other cost containment measures.”
