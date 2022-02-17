CVB hoping state fiddling contest will help fill rooms

With the 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton scheduled to open across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center by the end of 2023, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is racing to create and expand events to help fill a total of 394 rooms in three downtown hotels — as well as those in other parts of the city — throughout the year.
The Hampton Inn & Suites has 150 rooms, and the Holiday Inn has 123.
Both are next to the convention center
And there will be roughly 1,500 rooms citywide by the end of next year.
One of the events that the CVB hopes to grow into a major draw is the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Last year, the first year for the event in Owensboro, drew more than 100 contestants from 14 states — despite COVID-19 protocols limiting travel.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, is hoping this year’s event on March 12 will draw even more.
Registrations are still being taken, he said, and many competitors just show up and register on the day of the contest.
Joslin told the CVB on Tuesday that the Governor’s Cup in fiddling was first awarded at Rough River Dam State Resort Park in the 1970s.
But it was discontinued in 2014 and was dormant until the Hall of Fame acquired the rights to the contest in 2020.
“It really fits into our mission,” Joslin said. “Virtually every state has a fiddling championship, and Kentucky definitely should.”
The competition fits into the city’s promotion of Owensboro as the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,” he said.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said that although there is prize money — ranging from $100 to $350 for first place in several contests — for contestants, it’s a chance for two to three minutes of fame before a large crowd of spectators — and a title they can boast about.
“It’s a powerful thing,” he said. “They want to get on that stage and make their mark.”
Since Owensboro isn’t on a major interstate, it needs events to draw people to town, Calitri said.
Joslin said performing at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum means a lot to fans of the music.
The building will be filled with contestants jamming in the halls before their turn on stage, he said.
The 48th Kentucky State Fiddle Championship is about more than fiddles though.
Sure, there are four fiddle categories ranging from 12-and-under to a senior fiddle category for fiddlers 50 and over.
But musicians will also be competing for the state title in mandolin, flatpick guitar, bluegrass banjo and dancing.
Dancing crowns two champions — 17 and under and 18 and over.
There is no cost to enter the competition.
For spectators, an all-day ticket is $10.
Joel Whittinghill of Bowling Green won last year’s fiddle championship.
Winners in other categories came from Kentucky, Texas, Illinois and Tennessee.
After last year’s event was successful, Joslin said he expects the state fiddling competition “will really grow in the future. We could very well tweak the date until it’s warmer and have it on the outdoor stage.”
And he said the event could grow to two days in the future.
Information is available at www.kyfiddler.com.
Past winners include Mark O’Connor, who has won three Grammys and seven Country Music Association awards, and Jimmy Mattingly, who has played fiddle with Garth Brooks, the Grascals, Brooks & Dunn, Bela Fleck, Reba McEntire, the Osborne Brothers and Dolly Parton.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
