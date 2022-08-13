In April 2020, when Owensboro was one month into the coronavirus pandemic and the hospitality industry was reeling, Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, set his sights on landing GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, for Memorial Day weekend in 2021.
But COVID delayed everything.
Thursday, Calitri was on his way to Abbotsford, British Columbia — near Seattle — to see if his bid for Owensboro to host GeoWoodstock XX from May 24-28, 2023, will be successful.
In 2019, the event in Fort Worth, Texas, drew 4,651 people from around the world.
“I’d be happy with 3,000 to 4,000,” Calitri said Wednesday. “But they’re telling me it could be more.”
If that many people show up, they’ll fill local hotels and be staying in Evansville and Bowling Green, he said.
The key is to have a lot of activities for people to enjoy, Calitri said.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is working with him, he said.
Events planned include hay rides at Reid’s Orchard and visits to Marengo Cave in Marengo, Indiana; Mammoth Cave; the Evansville Zoo; USS LST-325 in Evansville; a drive-in movie night and Friday After 5.
Calitri said a hay ride will appeal to people from big cities.
Block parties are planned in Evansville and at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.
In 2021, Owensboro drew more than 700 geocachers from 39 states — including Alaska — and Great Britain to search for hidden caches during the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure on Memorial Day weekend.
It was the first time the event had been held in Kentucky.
It was a test run for what Calitri is hoping the city will see next year.
“For those unfamiliar with geocaching, it’s a recreational activity of hunting and finding hidden objects,” he said.
Jesse Tuttle, executive director of AFK Geocaching and organizer of the Owensboro event, said in 2021, “I’ve had wonderful, wonderful feedback from those participating. It’s really over the top.”
Calitri said previous host cities include Nashville, Jacksonville, Dallas, Raleigh, Denver, Seattle and Vancouver.
“Being awarded GeoWoodstock would be a big-time achievement and put Owensboro on a national stage,” he said.
“The bid process was extremely competitive and involved over four years of hard work,” Calitri said. “Our team stayed after it and never gave up.”
He said many geocachers plan their summer vacations around GeoWoodstock.
GeoWoodstock began in 2003, when a Tennessee geocacher, Joe “JoGPS” Armstrong, had a vision of an event that would bring together the top “cachers” from around the country.
The first was in Louisville and drew more than 1,000 people.
Before coming to Owensboro, Calitri led the Cincinnati East CVB.
While there, he helped build several GeoTrails in Cincinnati and partnered to host several geocaching events, including the 2015 Freedom GeoTrail event, the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure in 2016 and GeoWoodstock in 2018.
