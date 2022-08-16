Owensboro has landed GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, for Memorial Day weekend in 2023.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the announcement was made at 4 p.m. Pacific time Saturday, during GeoWoodstock XIII, in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
Geocaching fans in the crowd immediately began searching for “Owensboro” on their phones, he said.
And by Sunday, many of them were already making hotel reservations for the May 24-28, 2023, event.
Jesse Tuttle of Cincinnati, executive director of AFK Geocaching and organizer of the Owensboro event, said, “Conservatively, I expect 5,000 households to be represented in Owensboro.”
Households, not people.
He said when the event was in Cincinnati in 2018, more than 12,000 attended from all 50 states, most provinces of Canada, Australia, New Zealand and about a dozen European countries.
“Delta had to add extra flights from Europe for it,” Tuttle said.
“Already, since Saturday evening, 300 households have signed up for the Owensboro event,” he said. “They’re coming from most states as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and China.”
Tuttle said, “We will fill all the local hotels and overrun the mom-and-pop businesses.”
He said geocachers travel to explore the culture of the cities they visit.
Tuttle said he’s heard from a dozen people interested in seeing the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
“People are excited,” he said. “I’ve heard from six or seven who said after meeting Mark Calitri, they’re excited about coming.”
Calitri said he’ll be happy if even 3,000 to 4,000 people show up.
That many would fill local hotels and be staying as far away as Evansville and Bowling Green, he said.
“To understand the significance of this event for Owensboro and the great achievement by Visit Owensboro in securing it, you need to look no further than some of the previous cities that hosted it,” Hank Phillips, Kentucky Travel Industry president, said in a news release.
Previous host cities include Nashville, Jacksonville, Dallas, Raleigh, Denver, Seattle, and Vancouver.
Phillips added, “This event provides us an amazing opportunity to showcase tourism throughout the entire state of Kentucky.”
Largest convention ever in town“It will be the largest convention group ever in Owensboro and will definitely have a significant impact with our local businesses during the Memorial Day weekend,” said Tim Ross, the city’s public events director.
Calitri said Doug Macrae, one of the developers of Ms. Pac-Man 40 years ago, was at last weekend’s event and indicated that he will be in Owensboro next year.
For Calitri, the announcement had been a long time coming.
In April 2020, when Owensboro was one month into the coronavirus pandemic and the hospitality industry was reeling, he set his sights on landing the event.
Back then, Calitri wanted it in 2021.
But COVID-19 delayed everything.
The CVB is working to create events to bring people to town that week.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is working with him, Calitri said.
Events planned include hay rides at Reid’s Orchard and visits to Marengo Cave in Marengo, Indiana; Mammoth Cave; the Evansville Zoo; USS LST-325 in Evansville; a drive-in movie night and Friday After 5.
Block parties are planned in Evansville and at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.
In 2021, Owensboro drew more than 700 geocachers from 39 states — including Alaska — and Great Britain to search for hidden caches during the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure on Memorial Day weekend.
It was the first time the event had been held in Kentucky.
Geocaching is a recreational activity of hunting and finding hidden objects.
GeoWoodstock began in 2003, when a Tennessee geocacher, Joe “JoGPS” Armstrong, had a vision of an event that would bring together the top “cachers” from around the country.
The first was in Louisville and drew more than 1,000 people.
“Being awarded GeoWoodstock is a big-time achievement and puts Owensboro on a national stage,” Calitri said. “The bid process was extremely competitive and involved over four years of hard work to earn the business. Our team stayed after it and never gave up.”
