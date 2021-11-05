In February 2018, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau gave Kentucky Wesleyan College $20,000 to build restrooms at three of its sports fields — softball, baseball and soccer.
And KWC agreed to allow the CVB to schedule tournaments at its facilities — including Panther Park, the college’s 500-seat baseball stadium.
That arrangement has worked so well that during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday, the CVB presented KWC with its Most Valuable Recruiter award for bringing more business to the tourism economy.
“The KWC athletic department has been instrumental in restarting the sports tourism economy,” the announcement said. “KWC held the first tournament at the Kentucky Legend Fields at Fisher Park, bringing in teams from across the country. Kentucky Wesleyan also held the GMAC Track and Field Championships, attracting over 600 student athletes. KWC is also home to the 2A State Volleyball and Soccer Championships. In addition to these large tournaments, KWC brings in outside money to our community with several other sporting events every week.”
Mark Shook, KWC’s interim athletic director, said in an email: “We host over 200 teams/events and their fans each year in athletic competitions, tournaments and camps. A few examples include Great Midwest Athletic Conference (21 sports) team competitions and postseason tournaments for track & field (14 men’s and women’s teams) and tennis (eight men’s and women’s teams); multi-team tournaments in golf (10-14 teams), softball (12-16 teams) and volleyball (eight-12 teams) and the ‘Boro Brawl Wrestling Tournament in summer (400-plus competitors).
“At least 25 of the events are with multiple teams and sets of fans from outside of the area. We promote Owensboro hotels and restaurants to every team and for every event and deliver a steady stream of overnight visitors to the Owensboro area during the year. Many GMAC conference teams that compete and stay overnight in Owensboro will do so a second night before traveling to compete in Nashville later that day. Some will then return to stay overnight again in Owensboro before heading back to their home schools.
“On the weekend of Oct. 21-23, we hosted six events with six different visiting teams. Those teams all stayed in hotels in Owensboro, ordered from and ate at restaurants in Owensboro and their fans did the same. It is safe to say that well over 100 hotel rooms and more than 300 meals were added to our local economy — as well as significant fuel purchases for seven motor coach busses. The economic impact adds up pretty quickly, and that is only one weekend. At Kentucky Wesleyan, we are not just a college in Owensboro, we are a college for Owensboro, and we are proud to support our great community every chance we get.”
“To create the maximum economic impact to our local business, we must continue to attract what we call ‘good money,’ ” said Mark Calitri, president{span} & CEO of the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.{/span} “Good money comes from outside our community, and Kentucky Wesleyan has been successful in spearheading these opportunities.”
He said the award “is more than just sports. It’s about bringing outside money in through state association conferences, corporate meetings and trade shows. There is so much potential, and we need our locals to help land the next event.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
