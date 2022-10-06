Forty-eight members of the PrimeTimers group from Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green will be visiting Owensboro on Oct. 13.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau will start a new program that day of providing tour guides to show such groups the city’s attractions.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, and Katelyn Weaver, director of visitor service for the CVB, will accompany the PrimeTimers.
“We offer an opportunity for our guests to experience something new and open their eyes to experiences in Owensboro,” Marseille said. “I love meeting guests who visit Owensboro. Together we are able to share all the passion our community has to offer.”
The Rev. Greg Swack, pastor of senior adults and pastoral care at Eastwood Baptist Church, said, “We take a day trip each month and decided we’d come to Owensboro to see the sights. We’ve been to Moonlite and the bluegrass museum in the past but haven’t seen other parts of the city.”
He said, “We’re calling our trip ‘Owensboro Classics’. We plan to have a guided tour of downtown on two ‘classic’ trolleys.”
The schedule calls for Marseille and Weaver to meet the group at 11 a.m. at the RiverPark Center and walk to the Col. Charles E Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park.
They will ride down Veterans Boulevard to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and meet with Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director.
After that, the group will go to Green River Distilling Co.
And then they’ll eat lunch at the Briarpatch Restaurant.
Swack said when the group leaves Owensboro, it will stop at Trunnell’s Farm Market & Experience in Utica “for classic fall fun” on its way back to Bowling Green.
Mark Calitri, president of the CVB, said, “We are doing this because bus groups create valuable opportunities for our local attractions and restaurants. Part of the visit will include a driving tour and overview of Owensboro attractions. If we can create enough excitement and interest, these visitors will want to come back and spend more time here.”
