Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the hospitality industry is still struggling.
“We’ve had a great start of 2022,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, told his board recently.
But, he said, “We’re still not out of the woods. The industry is still struggling with staffing shortages.”
Claude Bacon, CVB chairman, said, “More people are wanting to stay home because of COVID.”
Bacon is vice president of sales, marketing and e-commerce at Owensboro-based LinGate Hospitality, which operates the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and the Courtyard by Marriott.
Calitri said things are looking good for a successful year in tourism — if the pandemic doesn’t get worse.
Green River Distilling Co. will launch its new Green River Bourbon with a big celebration on Feb. 9-11, he said.
The big day will be Feb. 10, Calitri said, because the distillery is the 10th oldest in Kentucky.
That event, he said, is expected to attract a lot of attention.
Bacon said the Owensboro HydroFair returns Aug. 20-21.
“We’re looking at making it more of a community festival this year with events between heats, before and after the races,” he said.
Bacon said the Owensboro Convention Center had its first indoor sports event in December — a futsal tournament with 44 teams, mostly from the area.
“They booked two more dates in June and July and maybe in January next year,” he said.
Calitri said the cornhole tournament the first weekend of January had the most competitors ever.
“And they booked again for next year,” he said.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, went with the CVB to the American Bus Association in Grapevine, Texas, last month and played his banjo to attract visitors to the Kentucky booth.
“I’m seeing momentum,” he said. “Folks in Frankfort want us involved. It’s a great opportunity for us and for Owensboro. When we all work together, something powerful happens.”
Calitri said the CVB will be redoing its first-floor visitors’ center this year.
It will have several bluegrass instruments that visitors can pick up and play along with a big picture of several of the exhibits at the Hall of Fame.
Green River Distilling will have a barrelhead exhibit on display in the lobby as well, Calitri said.
A large vinyl sign to be attached to the east side of the building facing traffic will change several times a year to promote different attractions and events, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
