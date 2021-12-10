When Green River Distilling Co. relaunches its famed Green River Bourbon in the first quarter of 2022, after more than a century, local officials expect it to attract national attention.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau will be launching a major promotion for bourbon tourism to coincide with the launch.
“Owensboro has been called the best-kept secret,” Mark Calitri, CVB president, said. “Looking at how we capitalize on bourbon tourism, which is a multi-billion dollar industry in Kentucky, will help us focus on driving national attention to Owensboro’s many opportunities.
“This is Owensboro’s time to have our eyes open to opportunities, wherever they exist, to create an economic impact to our community. Green River and bourbon tourism could be one of the keys to driving national attention to Owensboro and our unique and authentic experiences.”
Steve Coomes, author of “The Rebirth of Bourbon: Building a Tourism Economy in Small-Town USA,” a book about how Bardstown became a center for bourbon tourism, will be in Owensboro on Friday, Dec. 10, to look at opportunities here.
And Calitri is hoping he will share some ideas.
Coomes said he wants “to visit Owensboro and Daviess County and re-immerse myself in the community.”
That includes touring the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the Green River Distillery, museums, restaurants and riverfront activities.
Coomes said he first visited Owensboro in 2009.
“On that trip, I met several people who played essential roles in the revival of downtown — 2nd St. in particular — and the riverfront development projects that would become Smothers Park, the new convention center and a pair of hotels,” he said. “I was impressed with what I’d seen — smitten with downtown, in fact — and I wondered why none of this had been written about in Kentucky newspapers or covered by TV stations.”
He said he pitched the idea to several publications, but found no interest.
“Ultimately, when Smothers Park was completed, I wrote a story for InsiderLouisville.com that was one of the highest-read stories ever on what was a very busy news site,” Coomes said. “I’ve since visited Owensboro for short trips on which I showed other friends around downtown. All were blown away and couldn’t believe this treasure was hidden within Kentucky. My point exactly. This is a great small town with tons of potential as a tourist destination.”
200-plus years of bourbon
Daviess County’s bourbon roots are more than two centuries old, making it a legitimate contender for bourbon tourism, Calitri believes.
Cornelius Westerfield and Walter McFarland were apparently the first to make whiskey here.
Historians aren’t sure which man came first.
But sometime between 1800 and 1810, they say, Westerfield began making corn liquor on his farm three miles southwest of Whitesville on Deserter Creek.
In 1805, on a 200-acre farm where Utica sits today, McFarland started his distillery.
Through the years, 57 more distilleries would follow.
Eighteen of them were in operation at the same time in the 1880s — the peak of the local distilling industry.
But no whiskey had been made here from 1992 until 2016, when what’s now Green River Distilling brought bourbon back to life at its 26-acre distillery at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro.
The original Green River Distilling Co. was born on that site in 1885.
From 1885 until it burned in 1918, John Wellington McCulloch’s Green River Distilling Co. produced some of the best whiskey in Kentucky, bourbon historians say.
Now, after 103 years, the original name is back on the distillery.
In 1893, McCulloch won a medal for excellence for his bourbon at the Chicago Colombian Exposition.
He took some of his whiskey to Europe and won a gold medal for quality at the Paris Exposition of 1900 and later the grand prize at the 1905 Exposition Universelle de Liege, Belgium.
He also took the grand prize at the Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition in Portland, Oregon; at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis; and the Jamestown Tercentennial Exposition in Norfolk, Virginia.
The distillery was rebuilt in 1936 as the Medley Distillery.
It was called Charles Medley Distillers Kentucky when what’s now Green River Spirits bought it in 2014 and spent more than $20 million to get it in production again.
Today, the distillery is the westernmost point on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
And it’s ripe for tourism, Calitri believes.
