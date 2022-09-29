Several publications in recent years have named Owensboro as a place to go to find good, live music.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has added a section to its website — VisitOwensboro.com — to help locals and visitors find live music every day.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said, “We’re the bluegrass music capital of the world, but Owensboro has all kinds of music, and we want to promote it.”
Visitors to the city, as well as locals, are frequently searching for places to see live music, he said.
“We want to make it easy for them to find it,” Kirk said.
Last year, ConventionSouth magazine said, “Known as the bluegrass capital of the world, Owensboro is a live music fan’s dream.”
Rolling Stone magazine said there are seven “Must-Visit Places Country Music Fans Should Flock to Now.”
And Owensboro was one of them.
In 2018, Select Traveler, a Lexington-based publication that calls itself “America’s only magazine for bank, alumni and chamber travel planners,” named Owensboro as a music town that “gave birth to music movements and helped raise the musicians who played major roles in our lives.”
Also that year, Brand USA selected Owensboro as one of its Top 10 American music cities to promote worldwide.
Kirk said restaurants, clubs and arts centers can email information about their live music to cvb@visitowensboro.com.
Musicians can also submit information about their upcoming performances.
It’s all free, Kirk said.
The “live music” tab is at the top of the web page.
The site uses pictures of the performers as well, Kirk said.
Live music events are listed on the site now through March 4.
People can submit information at any time, Kirk said, and not wait until closer to time.
