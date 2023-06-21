Owensboro saw strong tourism between May 19 and June 10 that raised occupancy rates for local hotels by double digits some weekends.

That helped the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors bureau approve a budget Tuesday that increases expected revenue from $851,746 this year to $997,001 for the coming year.

