Owensboro saw strong tourism between May 19 and June 10 that raised occupancy rates for local hotels by double digits some weekends.
That helped the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors bureau approve a budget Tuesday that increases expected revenue from $851,746 this year to $997,001 for the coming year.
Expenses are projected to be $900,194 compared with $785,153 for the current fiscal year.
May 19-20 had the Jeeps & Jamz event at the Owensboro Convention Center and a baseball tournament in town.
And the occupancy rate for local hotels grew from 66% on the same weekend last year to 82% — a 16-point increase.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said Jeeps & Jamz set a state record with 567 jeeps in a convoy.
“We can double that next year,” he said.
On May 26-27, an international geocaching tournament filled 90% of the rooms in town — up from 73% for that weekend last year — a 17-point increase.
The River City Bike Show on June 2-3 saw an occupancy rate of 67.5% — a 3.5-point increase over the 64% recorded on that weekend a year ago.
And OMG!con on July 9-10, filled 87.7% of rooms — up 11.2 points over the 76.5% a year earlier.
The numbers aren’t available yet for last weekend when the Legacy Fighting Alliance held a mixed martial arts event at the Sportscenter.
But Calitri said he expected an increase over the 74% occupancy for that weekend last year.
He said one of the fighters got thrown through a door on the cage they fight in and it made Sportscenter highlights on ESPN.
Claude Bacon, CVB chairman, said a 3.5% increase in occupancy “is significant. But double-digit growth is an economic force.”
Calitri said the MMA event wants to return in 2024.
They sold 1,500 tickets this year, and he’s expecting more next year.
ROMP Fest starts today at Yellow Creek Park in Thruston.
In the past, ROMPs have attracted more than 25,000 people from most states and several countries.
The Bluegrass Legends car show on Aug. 18-20 is the next major event in town this summer.
Actors portraying the characters created by Burt Reynolds (Bandit), Jackie Gleason (Sheriff Buford T. Justice) and Mike Henry (Junior Justice) in “Smokey and The Bandit” will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans during the event.
