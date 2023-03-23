Room tax receipts that fund the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau are running $100,000 ahead of budget this year.
The board of directors heard some of the reasons why on Tuesday.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said last weekend’s Great American Bluegrass Jam drew people from at least 19 states and Canada and Holland.
It featured the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at the Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and a sold-out performance by The Earls of Leicester in Woodward Theatre.
Joslin said he met couples from Arizona, Arkansas and Chicago who came to town just for the event.
He said he’s working on adding two or three similar events to the calendar.
Joslin said 80% of the audience for the Earls concert was from out of town.
The number of contestants for the fiddle championship was up 70% from last year, he said.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said an announcement about a major event coming to town will be made at 10 a.m. today at the Hampton Inn & Suites downtown.
It’s an event that has been held in cities like Boston and San Antonio in the past, he said.
Kirk said Winemag.com, which says it has a readership of 4.1 million, has included Owensboro’s BBQ & Barrels, formerly the International Bar-B-Q Festival, in its list of “9 Food Festivals Every Drinker Should Know.”
The number of distilleries offering tastings in May has been capped at 35, he said.
Chris Gendek, destination development & sports management director for the CVB, said he’ll be making several announcements in coming weeks about new sporting events in town.
He said he’s working on archery, pickleball, futsal, soccer, wrestling and golf events.
