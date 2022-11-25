Now that all Airbnbs in the county are required to pay the transient room tax on their guests, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with AirDNA, a Denver-based company, to help market local Airbnbs.
Starting Jan. 1, the agency will begin promoting both Airbnbs and Vacation Rental by Owner properties just like it promotes hotels.
AirDNA, which was founded in 2014, says it “tracks the daily performance of 10 million vacation rentals in 120,000 global markets to provide real-time market insights. Our range of online and exportable reports offers a solution for everyone in the industry to analyze trends, price rentals, identify new investments.”
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said, “Much like we collect data from Smith Travel Research for our hotels, we‘ve already begun to gather data on our short-term rentals thanks to AirDNA.”
He said, “This data is incredibly valuable to us as it will tell us things like where people are coming from, how much they’re paying per night and occupancy levels the properties have from month to month. Effectively using data is the key to successful marketing.”
Shanna McGinnis, whose Blue Bridge Homes has two properties in the city, said, “Travel trends are evolving. More and more guests are seeking unique lodging options and diverse experiences. A partnership between local short-term rental hosts and Visit Owensboro will help accomplish that goal for tourists.”
On Dec. 6, AirDNA has scheduled two in-person workshops.
The first workshop, at 10:30 a.m., is for convention and visitor bureaus in the region.
The second, at 4 p.m., is for all short-term rental property owners.
County officials are scheduled to provide details about the tax remittance process and answer questions.
Both sessions are at the CVB office, 215 E. Second St.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said, “I encourage our tourism partners to take advantage of this free training with the world’s leading provider on short-term housing data.”
He said, “We also want to welcome our new short-term housing rental partners to Visit Owensboro. We can’t wait to help market these properties and help raise the occupancy for these partners. When they win, we all win as a community.”
Kevin Gassaway, an AirDNA account executive, said in a news release, “More than 350 destination marketing organizations throughout the U.S. are using AirDNA data to enhance their marketing efforts, drive off-season tourism and fully realize the revenue that is being brought into their community.” Short-term property owners can call the CVB at 270-926-1100 to reserve a seat for the presentation.
