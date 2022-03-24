The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau will receive $90,202 for marketing and promotion, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
The money is part of $5.3 million in funding the governor announced for 103 tourism marketing organizations in 88 counties.
Beshear said the investment is “to ensure the tourism industry is positioned to thrive in a post-pandemic economy.”
Mark Calitiri, president of the CVB, said, “We lost more revenue that that during COVID, but this money isn’t to reimburse us. It’s for marketing and promotion in the future.”
He said the amount was about what he was expecting.
Calitri said he’s hoping that the Kentucky General Assembly will keep the CVB in mind when it earmarks American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Four area tourism agencies will also get state funds.
The governor’s announcement said the Central City Tourist & Convention Commission will receive $8,600; the Ohio County Tourism Commission will receive $7,615; the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission will receive $4,300; and the City of Greenville Tourism Commission will receive $4,300.
Calitri said, “The tourism industry has faced incredible challenges over the last two years, and these marketing funds are required to be used to help tourism stakeholders recover and create an economic impact.
“There are strict rules and guidance with this funding and how it is to be deployed. It is required to align with the current matching funds program through the Kentucky Department of Tourism. It must be deployed strictly in marketing and promotional efforts.”
Calitri said the CVB will “be looking to deploy these funds over the next two years to help tourism organizations recover.”
Beshear said tourism brings more than 67 million people to Kentucky each year and “that number is set to grow even more.”
Wednesday’s announcement said Louisville will receive $1.4 million; northern Kentucky will receive $883,155; Lexington will receive $544,959; Bowling Green will receive $164,155; Paducah will receive $114,446; and Elizabethtown will receive $89,364.
The announcement said an additional $678,624 will be allocated to the nine tourism regions to support regional marketing and promotion.
Of that, $251,821 will go to the Bluegrass, Blues and BBQ Region, which includes Owensboro.
State Sen. Matt Castlen, an Owensboro Republican, said in a news release, “Tourism is a major economic engine in my district, and I am grateful that the commonwealth has made this investment in the tourism industry. This additional funding support will play an important role in our efforts to attract more visitors to western Kentucky.”
The announcement said that the amount counties will receive is based on their share of the 2019 Economic Impact Report.
