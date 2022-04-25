It may sound a little like “Big Brother is watching you,” but programs like it are operating all over the country.

The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has signed up with Arrivalist, a company that tracks travelers around the country, to keep track of visitors to the community.

“It uses geofencing to track cellphones,” said Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director.

“We can search where people are coming from,” he said, “the length of the trip, how long they stay, why they’re here, where they stay and what days of the week they’re here.”

When a person opens any app on his or their cellphone — Weather Channel, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — they are automatically tracked while they’re in town.

Kirk said people can opt out of being tracked, but the process is difficult, and most people don’t do it.

The CVB is interested in collecting data on visitors.

For example, if they know where most of them are coming from, they’ll know where to direct more advertising dollars.

If they know why visitors are coming to town, they’ll know what events to promote more.

Kirk said Arrivalist only tracks those who come from 50 miles or more away from Owensboro.

And it only tracks those who come 10 or fewer times a month.

Those who come more often are considered commuters, not tourists.

And those who are tracked have to spend at least six hours in Owensboro.

“The idea is to track people who spend the night,” Kirk said. “It tells us where they stay and a lot more.

“It gives us a pretty good data set. We can even track how many people come here from Holiday World. It’s a good roadmap.”

Its website says Arrivalist “sources information from over 120 million devices” in North America.

The state is paying 90% of the cost of the CVB’s use of the program.

David Johnson, a CVB board member, suggested that the agency also create an online survey, along with local hotels and the Owensboro Convention Center, to see what people like and dislike about their visit to Owensboro.

That would let the community know what to promote and what to work to improve, he said.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com