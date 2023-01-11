Weddings bring family and friends to town and help fill hotels.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is working to persuade more couples in the region to have their nuptials at one of Daviess County’s wedding venues.
It’s not as easy as it once was because, despite a growing population, fewer people are getting married these days.
Nationally, experts say, only 45% of Americans were listed as married in 2022 — down from 50% in 2015.
Locally, the Daviess County Clerk’s office issued 714 marriage licenses last year.
But the numbers are well below where they were a generation ago.
In 1999, for instance, there were 938 marriage licenses issued here.
But you play with the hand you’re dealt.
And the CVB is trying to attract more of the weddings in the area to Owensboro.
On April 30, it plans a “wedding sampler” from noon to 6 p.m. where couples can check out the offerings of several venues.
Each participating venue will welcome couples to its location during those hours.
“The wedding business plays a huge part in our tourism economy,” Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said in an email. “Throughout the year, room blocks are set up for guests coming to Owensboro for a wedding, and venues are rented for the big day. They buy food from different caterers. It’s big business for us.
“I just thought how cool would it be if we could make it easier to book and select the perfect place for your wedding/reception and to get to see multiple places in a day staffed with wedding experts.”
Kirk said Green River Distilling Co., the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, The Party Space Place, Owensboro Convention Center, Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, White Chateau, RiverPark Center, The Pearl Club, The Miller House, Idyllwood on Veach, Reid’s Orchard, Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront and the Owensboro Museum of Science and History have all expressed an interest in participating.
He said Reid’s wanted to participate but has a wedding that day.
Kirk said any venue wanting to participate, including churches, can email Katelyn Weaver at cvb@visitowensboro.com by March 15.
“Our hope is that venues will have some possible food and drink options available for people to try,” Weaver said. “Perhaps some would bring in a couple of wedding photographers or maybe even have some table decorations for options to pick from. It’s really up to each individual venue as to what they want to do to help sell their space.”
“We are excited to showcase our venue and inspire wedding planning,” Laurna Strehl, executive director of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, said of the event. “This is one of the most innovative ways to sample all your venue options.”
The CVB will offer a punch-card passport with each of the venues listed.
They will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 28 at the Visitor Center, 215 E. Second St.,
Couples participating can take the card to different venues to get it punched. They can turn the card into the Visitor Center on May 1 to be entered in a contest to win wedding-related prizes.
A couple must visit a minimum of four venues to be eligible for a prize, Kirk said.
