Weddings are big for the hospitality industry, and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to bring more of them to town.
Family and friends who attend the nuptials help fill hotels and restaurants.
So, the CVB created The Wedding Sampler, which will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Katelyn Weaver, the CVB’s director of visitor services, said, “We’ve put together a super aggressive marketing campaign for our inaugural wedding sampler. Daviess County has unique wedding venues that offer top-tier service to the future brides and grooms and their families.”
Participating wedding venues include Green River Distilling Co., Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, White Chateau, The Pearl Club, Third Baptist Church, RiverPark Center, Idyllwood on Veach, Holiday Inn Riverfront/Burger Theory, Bayside at the Party Space Place, Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro Riverfront and the Owensboro Convention Center.
People who visit at least three venues and get their passports stamped will be eligible to win a wedding prize package.
Passports can be picked up at the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 215 E. Second St., on April 28.
They are also available to print at visitowensboro.com under the “news” tab.
Several of the venues are planning events that day.
More from this section
White Chateau, 8753 Mulligan Road, is setting up a mock wedding with a DJ from Crossroads Entertainment, mocktails by Highbar Industry, an appetizer and dinner sampling from McHenry Events, desserts by Becca Bakes, photography by Rose & Oak Studios, florals and design by Katie Ann Flowers, planning and coordination by Kelley James Events and wedding gowns by House of White and Ella Park Bridal.
The Pearl Club at The Summit will be showing off its views from one of the highest points in the county.
It says it can accommodate up to 225 people in its grand ballroom and an unlimited number at its outdoor venues.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said the number of weddings here was up in both 2021 and 2022 because so many were delayed by COVID in 2020.
The numbers are expected to be lower this year, he said, so the CVB is stepping up promotion.
Nationally, experts say, only 45% of Americans were listed as married in 2022 — down from 50% in 2015.
Locally, the Daviess County Clerk’s office issued 714 marriage licenses last year.
But the numbers are well below where they were a generation ago.
In 1999, for instance, there were 938 marriage licenses issued here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.