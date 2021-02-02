There wasn’t much on the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s community calendar during the last nine months of 2020.
Most things were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s 2021 now, and the CVB wants to hear from people planning “tourism-friendly” events.
“Our calendar keeps the public, both locals and visitors, informed of what fun things are going on in our city,” Dave Kirk, destination management director, said in a news release.
He added, “It also helps organizations plan and select dates to host new events so that they don’t overbook with another group.”
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said, “As vaccines continue to roll out, there will be many more events in 2021 than in 2020. We still don’t anticipate it being a normal year, but the faster we can list 2021 events on our calendar, the more time organizations have to promote their event in a safe manner.”
Kirk said, “Our calendar is the most popular feature on our website. It receives the most hits and is the number one thing people are looking for when they come to visitowensboro.com.”
He said, “We’re here to promote the incredible shows, concerts, performances, tours, etc. that happen in Daviess County. Please help us make sure your special event is out there for all to see.”
Kirk said, “If you would like to have your event posted on Visit Owensboro’s calendar, send an email to cvb@visitowensboro.com.”
Those submitting events should include a description of the event, “detailing the who, what, when, where, why and a picture to represent the event,” he said.
Kirk said the event must be open to the public, but can be a 21-and-older event.
The next event on the calendar is the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s online orchid sale on Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.