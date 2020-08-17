Tournaments and conventions, the two cornerstones of Owensboro’s $220-million tourism economy, are both shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
So, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is concentrating its efforts on bringing Holiday World visitors to town to spend the night and promoting Owensboro as a “staycation” destination for area families.
Local hotels and restaurants have been seeing Holiday World visitors from cities south of Owensboro stopping by for years.
Last year, Patrick Bosley, whose family owns Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, said, “I get a couple of tables for dinner every week. It’s steady business. When the park closes, I expect a few people to show up an hour later. It’s not large, but it’s regular traffic.”
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said the agency’s “Play in Holiday World, Stay in Owensboro” campaign this year attracted interest from people in Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, California and Illinois.
“Hotel sales and marketing managers in other cities have even reached out to us after witnessing the success of our Holiday World campaign and commended us on our creative efforts during this difficult time,” he said.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said, “We’re offering cheaper hotel rates to people who have been to or are going to Holiday World. And we’re working with attractions to create a package for distillery tours or museum visits while they’re here.”
He said, “The traffic we’re getting now isn’t from tournaments or conventions because we can’t do those in Kentucky yet. It’s coming from leisure and some business travel.”
Kirk said, “Families are looking at visiting smaller cities with a lot of amenities where they feel safe to get away for the weekend.”
He said, “If schools use virtual learning through Sept. 28, that offers us more opportunities. You can do virtual learning from anywhere and our hotels have good internet.”
This weekend’s “Barbecue, Bourbon and Bluegrass” geocaching event in Smothers Park was “a way to bring in a lot of individual families,” Kirk said.
He said the message the CVB is promoting is that “we have first-class hotels, wonderful local restaurants, unique bars, an incredible riverfront, boutique shopping, museums, agritourism and countless opportunities to catch live music.”
Kirk said, “One of the top reasons people travel is to visit friends and family. We ask our local residents to help put people to work in our travel industry by inviting friends and family to come visit them for a fun trip to Owensboro.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.