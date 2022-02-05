The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is turning its visitor information center at 215 E. Second St. into a small tourist attraction.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said, “Our board challenged us to re-think our visitor experience and how we engage with our guests and tell the unique, authentic story of Owensboro and Daviess County.”
By the end of the month, the center should see a wall covered with bluegrass instruments that visitors can take down and play — much like in the Pickin’ Parlor at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
The idea is to encourage visitors to head west on Second Street to visit the Hall of Fame.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “All the creative elements coming together in the visitor center are an example of the larger economic strategy around cultural tourism and putting the uniqueness of Owensboro on display.”
He said, “This type of interactive experience gives a hint to the visitor of what they can expect to find in the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.’ We are creating a wall of images that will convey the energy around the music.”
Joslin said, “People are excited about taking a deeper dive into Daviess County’s authenticity and I’m seeing momentum. When we all work together, something powerful happens.”
The center will also emphasize Daviess County’s bourbon roots and continued expansion.
Calitri said the front desk will be “creatively framed with barrel staves.”
A bourbon barrel rickhouse experience will “showcase the bourbon-making process and highlight the revival of Owensboro’s legendary Green River bourbon,” he said.
Green River Distilling Co. will bring back its Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for the first time in more than a century on Feb. 10 with a big three-day celebration.
The whiskey was known internationally in the years before Prohibition.
Bradshaw and The Duke
Calitri said another display will honor football legend Terry Bradshaw and the late western actor John Wayne — both of whom have whiskey made at Green River.
“This display will help tell their bourbon story and help visitors understand why these two celebrities have chosen Green River Distilling Co. to make their bourbon,” he said.
In Wayne’s case, his estate chose Green River.
Jacob Call, master distiller and Kentucky general manager for Green River Spirits, said, “It’s an exciting time for the Green River Distillery and we’re so happy to be working with the Visit Owensboro team to bring the distillery to life in downtown Owensboro.”
He said, “With the revival of Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we’re expecting awareness of our distillery to grow, and with that, we anticipate a record number of visitors this year. We’re a heritage member and the westernmost spot on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and we’re expanding our tour offerings. 2022 is an exciting year for all of us and the Owensboro community.”
Calitri said, “This is the beginning stage of the project and Visit Owensboro is committed to promoting all our valuable tourism partners.”
He said, “My message to everyone is, if we can come together and work together, Owensboro and Daviess County will have a lot of positive momentum. Now’s the time to get aggressive and charge forward. Owensboro can be on top coming out this pandemic.”
Calitri said, “We are replacing the existing vinyl signage of the building facing oncoming traffic on Second Street. The sign will be visible to vehicles coming from Indiana across the Blue Bridge. We will have the capability to rotate the messaging to promote different attractions and events.”
He said, “New modernization allows us to engage and entertain our ever-increasing number of visitors. The building will retain its historic design features, while enhancing the experience that the more modern visitor expects.”
Calitri said, “Guests can explore the gift shop and learn about the many visitor options Daviess County offers. We will still have the popular blue bluegrass mural on the building for photo opportunities.”
He said the center will also be modernizing and updating photography and add a new color scheme that aligns with the Green River Distilling Co. brand colors — Navajo white and Green River green.
Calitri said Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer will create a work promoting the Owensboro art scene for the center.
What’s now the CVB had tried for years to raise enough money for the visitor’s center.
Then, finally, in 1995, Gov. Brereton Jones delivered a $250,000 grant from federal and state money to get the center built.
But it was May 1997 — 25 years ago — before it finally opened.
It was designed to handle tour buses with up to 50 people at a time.
