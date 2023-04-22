The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is using Bigfoot to attract more people to GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, which is coming to Owensboro May 22-28.
Already nearly 3,000 people are expected to attend.
But Mark Calitri, CVB president, said, “As we announce more geocaching activities like Bigfoot, attendance will climb.”
Most people associate Bigfoot with the forests in the Pacific Northwest.
But the Owensboro area has a long history of sightings of strange creatures.
In 1975, just over the Green River in the cornfields near the Henderson County town of Spottsville, there were reports of a big green thing that peered at unsuspecting farmers over the tops of corn in fields along the river.
And the corn was tall then.
They called it the Spotts- ville Monster.
Three years later, in the 2800 block of Fairview Drive — near where Brookhill subdivision is now — people reported a creature staring at them from the woods.
It was said to stand 8 to 10 feet tall and measure about 4 to 5 feet across the shoulders.
Its track was said to be 14 to 16 inches long and 6 to 7 inches wide.
They called it the Fairview Horror.
There have been reports in Ohio and McLean counties as well.
In 2009, a man who lived between Ben Hawes Park and the Ohio River reported seeing a creature during daylight hours that he “estimated was about 8 feet tall and weighed at least 800 pounds.
KentuckyBigfoot.com has a report from July 4, 2012, from a woman who said she was outside a house on Bittel Road around 2:30 a.m. when she saw “a very large hairy figure moving quickly on the steep bank of the bypass. It had to be 7 feet or taller.”
Three other people reported similar sightings about the same time along what used to be the bypass — including near the Joe Ford Nature Center.
So Bigfoot fits into Owensboro’s tourism now.
Geocachers search for containers with logs to sign.
After they have signed the log, they put the container back for the next geocacher to find.
Brian “KBLAST” Klinger, a teacher in Columbus, Ohio, has been a geocacher since 2008 and he’s been on the events staff since 2016.
He’s in charge of hiding 50 “adventure labs,” where questions are asked and people have to solve them, in Daviess County for GeoWoodstock.
“I’ve been to Owensboro,” he said. “I’m very familiar with Daviess County.
Klinger said about 10 of the adventure labs will have questions about Bigfoot.
The others will be about local businesses and other things in Daviess County.
Other events planned for the week are a “GPS Adventure Maze Exhibit” at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.; axe throwing and video games at Escape Today; activities at Reid’s Orchard; a “Venti Cinco de Mayo” event at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and Friday After 5.
Calitri said he’s working with Holiday World and the USS LST-325 in Evansville for discounted activities there.
