Last weekend, the 2022 Scholastic 3-D Archery Eastern Indoor National Championship brought 1,200 archers to the Owensboro Convention Center for three days.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau says the event had an $819,000 economic impact on the community.
Have you ever wondered how they come up with figures like that?
Mark Calitri, CVB president, says he uses a formula developed by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance called the Sport Team Economic Assessment Model.
It also works for determining the economic impact of conventions, he said.
The first step is to determine the amount of money that the organizer spends in the community preparing for the event.
The archery tournament, Calitri said, bought everything from plywood to hay bales here along with a long list of other products.
That came to about $15,000, he said.
The tournament filled 600 hotel rooms, Calitri said.
The average hotel room rate for the event was $124 a night, he said.
There were 1,200 archers, Calitri said, and the average archer brought 3.5 family members with him or her.
That’s a total of 4,200 people.
The tournament lasted three days, so that’s the equivalent of 12,600 people.
Calitri figures that visitors spend an average of $65 each per day for lunch and dinner, snacks, gas, souvenirs and other incidentals.
Multiplying 12,600 by $65 comes to $819,000.
That, Calitri said, is the direct economic impact.
Sometimes, events figure their indirect impact on a community.
That means that when businesses sell their supplies, such as food, to one group, they then have to buy new supplies from other businesses.
That creates a ripple effect as the money turns over in the economy.
It’s a formula recognized by economists worldwide.
The Center for Economic and Community Engagement says, “Indirect and induced effects are the additional dollars and jobs generated by the spending of the initial businesses and residents affected by the new economic activity.”
It’s still $819,000 coming into the community from the tournament, but it continues to be spent several times within the community.
Back in 1995, the multiplier increased from 1.584 to 1.675 because of inflation.
Calitri said he used 1.65 today to be on the cautious side.
Some models, he said, use 2.5 as the multiplier.
The indirect impact of the archery tournament, based on Calitri’s formula, would be $1.35 million.
