The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Visit Owensboro arm has won ConventionSouth’s Readers’ Choice Award for the third time.
ConventionSouth is a national multi-media resource for planning events in the South.
More than 3,000 destinations were nominated for the honors.
They were then placed on an online ballot and meeting professionals and fans voted for “the best of the best.”
“The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South,” Ashleigh Osborne, ConventionSouth’s associate publisher, said in a news release.
Visit Owensboro was featured in the December 2020 Awards Issue of the magazine.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said, “It’s an incredible honor to receive this award and we’ve been able to build a team that sets high standards and is constantly trying to raise the bar.”
He said, “There is a real buzz and excitement around Owensboro and while the entire tourism industry is in uncharted territory, the most important thing is we will reopen for meetings, conventions and trade shows. We are rescheduling. We are rebooking. We are aggressively pursuing new events.”
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s Destination Management director, said, “We must strike a careful balance between being sensitive to consumer sentiment while doing everything we can to keep promoting our tourism partners. The most important thing right now is that we plan for recovery because it will happen and we want to be a leader when that day comes.”
