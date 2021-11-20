The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau won three Traverse Awards for "excellence in Kentucky marketing" at the annual Kentucky Travel Industry Association's gala last week.
The CVB's "Burger Week" campaign took silver in the "COVID-19 Community Support & Engagement" category, where diners tried burgers at 24 restaurants and voted for their favorite.
Sales in the participating restaurants were up 245% that week, the CVB said.
The agency won bronze for its campaign to attract Holiday World visitors to spend the night in Owensboro.
And it took bronze in the "Specialty Item" category for its business cards, which feature the person doing something that Owensboro is known for.
More than 110 entries were submitted for the competition.
Claude Bacon, CVB board chairman, said, "Statewide recognition in these categories is proof that the Visit Owensboro team continues to produce high-quality marketing content, which supports the increase of visitors to the area, yielding an economic benefit to Daviess County and Owensboro."
