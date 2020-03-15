Quilts, Cars & Guitars: the Americana Triangle.
That’s the name of a new tourism promotion launched Wednesday by the convention and visitors bureaus in Owensboro, Bowling Green and Paducah.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “The name was inspired by three attractions — Paducah’s National Quilt Museum, Owensboro’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Bowling Green’s National Corvette Museum — but the plan will encourage tourists to explore the events, attractions, restaurants, shops and hotels that make each community special.”
The project sees each CVB promoting the others on their social media sites.
“We started it today, so by this afternoon, if you look at Bowling Green and Paducah’s social media accounts with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, you’ll see they are promoting one of our three cities,” Kirk said. “You’ll see us specifically promoting Paducah over the next three days. Then on March 18-20, we will be promoting Bowling Green.”
He said, “We are essentially posting about all the fun stuff to do in Paducah this week. Paducah is posting about all the fun stuff to do in Bowling Green this week. Bowling Green is posting about all the fun stuff to do in Owensboro this week.”
Kirk said, “What we post is based off what is sent to us by the CVB we are posting about. They decide what they want to highlight in their community, and we deliver it via social media to our audience.”
The goal, he said, “is to get people from each of our communities to check out other parts of western Kentucky.”
The state isn’t involved with the project, Kirk said.
“We are doing this on our own,” he said. “I learned about different regional travel partnerships at a class I recently attended and thought we could apply this to western Kentucky. None of us are that far apart and we all have authentic experiences to offer that varies from city to city.”
Kirk said, “We hope to keep this partnership ongoing. We are starting with social media, then working on itineraries and hope to have some long-term travel planning on our websites at some point.”
“Research shows that small town travel is on the rise and that travelers are increasingly discovering new destinations as they find travel inspiration on social media,” Laura Oswald, director of marketing for the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.
“As road trip season approaches, this collaboration with regional partners is an opportunity to cross-promote our destinations and raise awareness of all that western Kentucky has to offer to extend stays in the region,” she said.
Beth Noffsinger, communications director for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “This project is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the experiences that shape a visit to western Kentucky.”
She said, “Each of our destinations offers a truly Americana experience, and we hope this initiative inspires travelers to not only consider visiting our individual communities — but turning it into a true, road trip adventure.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
