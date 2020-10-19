College View Middle School teacher Jacob Bryant has a passion for online learning and wanted to offer up any wisdom to other teachers in the traditional K-12 setting.
In an effort to spread this knowledge, he has written two books that are available in print and Kindle versions on Amazon: “Middle School Teaching Matters: A Common Sense Approach to Succeeding with Adolescents,” and “Teaching Kids Online is NOT Virtually Impossible: A Handbook for Effective K-12 Online Instruction.”
He never imagined that traditional K-12 learning would flip to online learning as it has since March during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, Bryant’s experience teaching courses at area colleges and universities helped in the transition.
In addition to teaching science at the middle school level, Bryant is also the achievement gap coordinator/interventionist and gifted and talented teacher leader at the school. For the past four years, he has also been teaching undergraduate and graduate courses for local higher education institutions.
“As I began having success, I looked for opportunities to offer influence and support others,” he said, and thus his books were born. “As news coverage and legislation continued to change regarding what the future of schools may look like this fall and into next year, I continued to be challenged by my core belief that students deserve our best each and every day.”
For many teachers to switch from classroom to remote learning was difficult, Bryant said, because educators “have been accustomed to (that) instruction for many years.”
But teachers are problem-solvers, he said, which is why they are able to continue making a difference at a distance.
The purpose of his books is to ensure quality, equitable learning experiences for students by sharing his “lessons learned.”
“By reading through the fundamentals of online learning best practice, teachers will leave with a mindset that they are ready to positively impact student learning in ways they may never have thought they could,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
