A delegation from the Czech Republic city of Olomouc will arrive in Owensboro next week, for several days of tours and meetings with officials.

The delegation will be led by Olomouc Mayor Miroslav Zbanek, and will include several city vice mayors and a member of the city’s chamber of commerce. The group will arrive Monday evening and will stay through Friday.

Olomouc is Owensboro’s sister city. The last time Olomouc sent a delegation to Owensboro was in 2018.

The group will have a private reception with elected officials and business leaders Tuesday. The group will also attend meetings of the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court.

Michael Vanover, president of Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, said the delegation will meeting with city and county officials and members of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, tour businesses and venues such as the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and attend government meetings.

With the visit, “we are just showing (the delegation) all that Owensboro is known for,” said Adrienne Carrico, Sister Cities executive director.

Vanover referred to Owensboro Sister Cites’ mission statement, which says the organization “assists government entities with the proper reception of foreign visitors” and educates the community on the cultural and business ties between the cities.

“Economic development is not our goal,” Vanover said, but that “economic development is sort of like a bonus we hope for. Our statement of purpose is to create relationships between our two (sister cities) so things can happen.”

In addition to Olomouc, Nisshin, Japan is an Owensboro sister city.

“We want to encourage development and expansion,” Vanover said. “If international trade becomes part of that, that’s wonderful.”

But economic development is “why we have an economic development and a chamber” of commerce, Vanover said.

The Sister Cities program was created with “citizen diplomacy” in mind, Vanover said.

“We want to make this education more than anything else,” he said.

The Owensboro Sister Cities group is also raising funds to help refugees from the Ukraine, who have fled Russia’s invasion.

Vanover said the hope to present the Olomouc delegation with a check to assist with refugee relief during their visit. Olomouc is hosting a number of refugees from Ukraine, Vanover said.

The goal is to raise $30,000, Vanover said.

People can donate at the Owensboro Sister Cities website, or at any Independence Bank location.

Last year, city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson questioned the Sister Cities program, and if it has an impact on economic development during discussions of the 2021-22 budget. The city provides funds for Owensboro Sister Cities, although the funding was reduced in the 2022-23 budget that commissioners will vote on later this month.

“I think there was a pure lack of understanding of who we are and what our responsibility is” among some commissioners, Vanover said. “If we are responsible for creating economic development, why would we have an EDC?”

