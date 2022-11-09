Republican incumbent D.J. Johnson cruised to victory on Tuesday in the race for state representative of the 13th House District.
He easily defeated Democrat Michael Johnson, with 8,387 votes to the challenger’s 4,870 votes.
D.J. Johnson said he was surprised by the margin of victory.
“It was a little better than I anticipated,” he said.
D.J. Johnson, 65, said Republican voters turned out in support, making the difference in the race.
“Obviously, Republicans up and down did will in Daviess County,” he said. “But I also think it’s a reflection of some of the results I’ve provided for the county with the (additional) Family Court judge, the health care training facility, along with other things, have been recognized.”
With the election behind him, D.J. Johnson said he will concentrate on the upcoming 2023 legislative session.
He said he doesn’t have any proposed bills in mind but does want to address juvenile crime.
“I’ve been focusing on how can I, at the state level, help local officials deal with some of this repeat juvenile crime that we’ve seen,” he said.
He added that controlling state spending is another issue that will be on his radar.
“We just have to keep an eye on spending from all that money we allocated for the budget last year,” he said. “We’re going to track that very carefully and make sure it’s being spent properly.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
