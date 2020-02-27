Dad’s Automotive coming to Booker’s location

Booker’s Service Station, 2821 W. Parrish Ave., will close its doors on Friday, ending 70 years in business.
And then Jason Stinnett will move in to open Dad’s Automotive there.
Stinnett, a heavy wrecker operator and fleet mechanic at McCarty’s Pro Towing & Automotive, said, “I wanted to carry the Booker name on out of respect for the family, but the boys decided against it. So, my kids came up with the new name — Dad’s Automotive.”
A lot of things won’t change, he said.
“We’ll still do brakes, oil changes and general service,” Stinnett said. “We’ll still have propane and a full-service gas pump. This is the only full-service station left in Owensboro.”
One change, he said, is “we’ll be open seven days a week.”
Long-time customers of Booker’s may remember Stinnett from a few years back.
“I leased a bay from Booker’s at one time” for mechanical work, he said. “It was good for me and good for them. I always told them to let me know if they ever decided to close it. They let me know three days before they announced it. That place has such a large presence.”
Stinnett said he also operated One Stop Repair near Windy Hollow a few years ago.
“I’m 45,” he said. “I’ve been working on cars since I was in my late teens or early 20s.”
Booker’s was a Gulf station.
Stinnett is switching to Sunoco.
It will be the only Sunoco station in town, he said.
Valor Oil owns the building, Stinnett said.
“I’m leasing it from them,” he said. “They’re going to spend $40,000 on a major upgrade. They’re going to paint inside and out and add LED lighting.
Stinnett said, “We’re going to start small. Just me and my family. My mom is coming down from Louisville to help with the books for the first month. My 16-year-old son is going to work there after school. Mom’s going to teach my daughter how to do the books. There will be three or four of us to start.”
In 1950, when Louis and Anna Booker opened the station, the city limits sign was back at Bosley Road — nearly a mile to the east.
Owensboro was a city of 33,000 then.
Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, across Parrish Avenue, was a tiny joint and the Big Dipper wasn’t there.
Today, Parrish Avenue is a four-lane highway, a busy east-west thoroughfare.
And Stinnett said it’s a perfect location for his business venture.
