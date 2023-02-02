McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame and Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell are no longer at odds over a proposed fee-pooling ordinance.
In December, Frizzell, who was against being mandated into a fee-pooling system, took to social media blasting Dame by posting it’s “all about the judge-executive wanting to control everything” and described the proposal as “under-handed politics” and that there is “no fiscal benefit” from fee-pooling.
On Monday, both Dame and Frizzell acknowledged that they should’ve handled the situation better.
“We met and talked out a lot of different things,” Frizzell said. “It actually opened up the door to other communications on some other issues and things that we’re dealing with. … Just because people such as myself and (Curtis) and other elected officials (that) are in office doesn’t mean we’re above making mistakes. We all make mistakes, but it’s how we come together afterwards and resolve that.”
Regarding his comments posted on Facebook, Frizzell said he should not have placed his thoughts and concerns online.
“I regret that any of that had to take place on social media. I never like to address anything on social media. I’m more of a one-on-one, go-to-the-type person,” Frizzell said. “I think if we could rewind that situation back, there would be a lot of things on all parties’ sides that wouldn’t have been done.”
Dame said that much of the disagreement “all boils down to poor communication.”
“I’m not above saying I could have done a better job to communicate,” Dame said. “From my side, I apologized to the sheriff about how I presented that and handled it.
“If we don’t communicate, we’re not the ones that are going to get punished; it’s the citizens. I think most of our citizens expect us to provide the best that we can within the limitations, and I take that to heart and I think Ken does too.”
Under their new agreement, Dame and Frizzell said the sheriff’s office will not be mandated to be part of a fee pool and the proposed ordinance will currently not have a second reading.
According to Dame, that means the sheriff’s office will not be required to turn over monthly fees. Instead, the sheriff’s office will cover its own retirement, FICA and other benefits for its fee office employees who work in the sheriff’s department.
More from this section
The first reading of the ordinance, which took place at the Dec. 8 McLean County Fiscal Court meeting, would have mandated the sheriff’s office to turn over all excess fees at the beginning of each calendar year and utilize the state advancement.
The purpose of the proposed ordinance was to help the county’s cash flow problem because of its dependence on the ad valorem taxes the sheriff’s department collects, which normally are not due and payable until on or about Oct. 1 of each year.
Frizzell argued that fee pooling would’ve also caused a cash flow problem for his office.
The two elected officials, however, said they have resolved the differences between them, and that their new compromise will help overcome future financial challenges from lack of cash flow.
“I think we’re both very passionate individuals in the offices that we hold,” Dame said. “I respect Ken to the point that I know that he will listen to ideas, (but) that doesn’t mean that we’ll always agree …. I think we’ve come up with a good fix.”
Dame, who did not speak publicly about Frizzell’s comments, said it showed that Frizzell cared.
“If he wasn’t (passionate), I’d be worried,” he said.
Dame and Frizzell said the disagreement is now “water under the bridge,” and that it has brought them closer together. They added that they are currently working together on “several different projects” for the county.
“I think we’re moving forward in a speedily fashion, and I think we’re better for it,” Dame said. “Sometimes you gotta have that strong disagreement, but at the same time it helps to meld a good compromise.”
Frizzell agreed that the two elected officials plan to work together ongoing.
“Honestly, I think we have a better working relationship now than what we had in the past since this,” Frizzell said. “I think we’re moving forward in a positive direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.