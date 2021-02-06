Winter is my least-favorite season and I’ve already had about as much of it as I care to take.
I’ve told several people that I don’t care if I never see another snowflake again as long as I live, and I mean it. But even without snow, I hate having to shrug into a big heavy coat every time I go out the door, and I hate scraping ice off my windshield when the air is dark and thin and brittle and cold. When I get ready to go, I want to just GO, with nothing slowing me down.
I sure hope nothing slows the arrival of springtime this year, and if my welcoming thoughts have anything to do with it, spring should be here any minute now.
Spring is a time for flowers and birds and new life.
I think of that when I see the starlings.
It usually happens when I am driving, and always seems to be when I am on a road with no shoulders and no place to pull over, so it is only with a yearning glance out the windows of my truck that I watch the bird ballet.
If anyone out there knows where I can go, with a decent place to park where I am out of the way of passing traffic, and what time I should be there, I would sure appreciate knowing.
Because I would love to just sit and watch the starlings fly.
These beautiful bird ballets have always fascinated me.
It seems to be around sunset that the flocks of starlings soar and whirl through the sky. I imagine maybe they are looking for a place to rest for the night, but on the other hand, I would have thought they land in the same trees every evening.
So maybe they are just swirling around to check it out and make sure the area is safe for landing.
Or maybe they are just putting on a show for our enjoyment, or maybe this is how they play with one another, for no other reasons than just the happiness and beauty of their airborne dance.
There is actually a word for this: Murmuration, which the NPR website says “refers to the phenomenon that results when hundreds, sometimes thousands, of starlings fly in swooping, intricately coordinated patterns through the sky.”
Science is always nice … but art is even better.
And best of all is when science and art come together, and that’s what we call nature.
I have a secret example of nature in my front yard. I have watched and worried and hovered over it since last autumn.
There are two little spider cocoons in the Rose of Sharon bush near my front door. I never knew before that spiders have cocoons; I thought those were only for caterpillars to hide in while they morphed into butterflies.
But all last summer, I watched with interest as these two spiders — one on the near side of the bush, one on the far side — wove their webs, lurked in the shade under a leaf, and darted out of sight when I gently touched their webs with the tip of my finger.
But one day, the spiders were gone, and in their places were two small cocoons.
One of the cocoons is suspended from a thick strand of webbing that hangs between two branches. The other used to be suspended in the same manner, but its strand broke at some point and now it just hangs, like a miniature plumb bob, for those who know what that is.
I look at them every day, just to make sure they are still there, still safe. I worry when the forecast calls for high winds or heavy rains. I have given thought to trying to trying to rig an umbrella or some kind of awning over the bush to protect the cocoons, but remind myself that spiders have survived for zillions of years without my help, and quite probably, without much help from anyone.
You would think from this that I like spiders. I can’t say that I do, and certainly not in my house. If I see a spider in my house, I either whack it with a slipper or rolled up newspaper, or, if it is in a place that might leave a smear of spider guts, I snatch it up quickly in a wad of tissue and flush it down the toilet.
It is not my intention to be mean, but the deal is that I stay on the inside of the walls and spiders are supposed to stay on the outside.
Which is why I love these two obedient spiders who live in my Rose of Sharon bush.
I watch and wait, patiently and with interest, to see when they might emerge again, when the bush is green and the sky is blue and the breeze is warm and clouds of starlings dance in the distance.
For then it will be spring.
