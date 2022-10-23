DANCE WEAR

Lisa Aull works to get her Alisa Nicole Dance Wear shop set up Thursday at 115W. 2nd St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Lisa Aull knows a good business model when she sees one.

With high-end dance wear vendors having exclusive deals with stores to prevent nearby competitors from selling the same brands, Aull realized she had the chance to be the only supplier in the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.