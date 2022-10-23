Lisa Aull knows a good business model when she sees one.
With high-end dance wear vendors having exclusive deals with stores to prevent nearby competitors from selling the same brands, Aull realized she had the chance to be the only supplier in the region.
Her idea was a success. After starting to offer dance wear about two years ago at her children’s boutique, Lil Bit Sassy, the leotards, tights, shoes and other dance apparel became so popular that she realized she needed a separate store.
Aull decided to create Alisa Nicole Dance Wear — titled after the middle names of her two daughters — which had its “soft opening” Saturday at 115 West 2nd Street.
One of Alisa Nicole Dance Wear’s primary items will be the pointe shoes worn by ballet dancers, she said.
“When you get to pointe, it’s a big stage in your dance career — where you’re actually standing on your tippy toes,” Aull explained. “We were selling about three per day, which wasn’t a big deal. Now, we sell about 30 a week, which takes a special training for that type of shoe.”
The special training required to sell pointe shoes and other dance wear is one of the reasons she started the separate store from Lil Bit Sassy. She said Alisa Nicole Dance Wear will be staffed by trained dancers who know the customers’ specific needs.
With recitals coming up in December, Aull is opening her new store just ahead of the busiest time in the dance season.
Through November, pointe-shoe fittings will be by appointment only.
“That’s to give us a little more time to train our team on the pointe shoes,” she said.
As a specialty store, Alisa Nicole Dance Wear will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only.
With the closest competing dance wear stores in Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis, Aull said she thinks her store can help generate tourism for Owensboro.
“When I go to Louisville or Nashville, I’d take my daughter to get fitted for whatever she needed — we’re going to stay the night, go shopping, hit the mall, go out to eat. You can do that in Owensboro,” she said. “We don’t need our people going to other places. They should be coming to us.”
But even though Alisa Nicole Dance Wear will offer items typically found in big cities, Aull said she wants to the store to maintain the small-town feel befitting of Owensboro.
“I want to be a small, home-town little cozy boutique of dance,” she said.
