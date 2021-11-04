Two members of the Owensboro High School Dance Team have been invited to participate in Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
Aubrey Self, 17, and Ella Rose Carter, 13, are among 500 middle and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S. to be chosen.
All students who are participating are considered All-Americans selected from Varsity Spirit camps from across the nation, including camps that are organized by the Universal Cheerleaders Association, the Universal Dance Association, the National Cheerleaders Association, the National Dance Alliance and the Urban Cheerleading Experience.
Audrey and Ella Rose earned their All-American title through tryouts. Students in the All-American group will be in Philadelphia from Nov. 23-26 to practice their routine and to visit popular landmarks in the city, according to Michelle Edwards, with Varsity special events.
The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade is the oldest in the nation. It began in 1920 and was sponsored by a local department store, Gimbels.
Ella Rose and Aubrey learned the dances and auditioned for the All-American dance team in July at camp. Only six members of their 16-member team qualified to try out.
Aubrey, a senior, has been dancing for 14 years. She said it’s especially exciting to be chosen as a senior.
“This is a huge honor, and a big deal for us, our team and Owensboro High School,” she said.
Ella Rose, an Owensboro Middle School eighth-grade student, has been dancing since she was 2 years old. She said this is the first time anyone from the OHS Dance Team has been selected to join the All-American team.
“We are so excited, and everyone on our team is so excited for us,” she said.
According to Destinee Crandall, OHS Dance Team coach, the last time someone on the team qualified to try out was in 2015.
Crandall said only the top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers who attend the Varsity Spirit camps are invited to participate in the Thanksgiving Day parade.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the both of them,” she said.
Both Ella Rose and Aubrey have already been given the routine they will be performing during the parade. They have been practicing individually and together, and once they get to Philadelphia they will perfect the routine with the hundreds of other students participating.
They fly to Philadelphia on Nov. 23.
