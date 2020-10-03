Danhauer Drug Store offers several enhanced services, such as custom packaging, strep and flu tests, and assistance with smoking cessation, to name a few.
On Thursday, the pharmacy joined a national program called Flip the Pharmacy, which was created to take patient care to the next level.
Danhauer Drug and Rice Pharmacy in Beaver Dam are two of only 12 pharmacies in Kentucky participating in the program.
“On average, a patient will visit their pharmacy 35 times a year,” said Martika Martin, a pharmacist at Danhauer Drug. “Whereas, they may see their physician or primary care provider four times.”
Those statistics show pharmacies can play a more important role in patient care, Martin said. Flip the Pharmacy is designed to move pharmacies beyond filling prescriptions to caring for patients over long periods of time.
The program is administered through the Community Pharmacy Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides grants and studies advancements in patient care.
Martin is one of the program’s statewide coaches.
Danhauer Drug will take part in Flip the Pharmacy for two years. Flip the Pharmacy refers to that period as a “two-year transformation effort.”
Each month, Flip the Pharmacy will provide Danhauer Drug with an implementation guide that includes best practices and data from pharmacies that have made changes in procedures or enhancements in service.
“Change packets,” as the guides are called, deal with myriad health issues, such as diabetes, blood pressure, opioid stewardship and behavioral health.
Participating pharmacies tell the ins and outs of their best practices through the online change packets.
In a recent implementation guide, a South Carolina pharmacy shared information about opioid stewardship that could prove helpful to others in the program: “ ... Many states have programs in place that you may not know about for patients to receive naloxone at no charge. ... In SC they also have grant funding for lockboxes and disposal bags.”
At the end of the post, national contact information for the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America was included.
Besides best practices, participating pharmacies have access to transformational leaders, team leaders and coaches. Each pharmacy designates a champion.
Danhauer Drug patients will benefit from the pharmacy participating in this new program, Martin said.
“They’re going to get more care, more attention from their pharmacists,” she said. “We’re going to focus more on their health than getting prescriptions out.”
Renee Beasley Jones
