Danhauer Drug Store received the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, one of the first 130 independent pharmacies in Kentucky to be able to administer vaccines.
Martika Martin, a clinical pharmacist with Danhauer Drug Store, said the pharmacy is currently in the process of reaching out to individuals on its waiting list to begin scheduling vaccination appointments.
Martin said the pharmacy’s goal, according to state guidance, is to administer 90% of the vaccine allotment to patients through next week.
“Other states have had a lot of success using independent pharmacies to really increase the supply of these vaccines and making sure patients get them when they need them,” she said. “I believe the state’s doing the best it can to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
She said the pharmacy is currently scheduling individuals from tiers 1A, 1B and those ages 60 and older from tier 1C. This would also include health care workers, education workers and first responders.
While the pharmacy has received 100 doses, Martin said it has the capacity to administer from 150 to 250 doses per week, which could increase once the pharmacy is able to streamline the process.
Martin said the pharmacy is unsure at this point when it will receive additional doses of the vaccine.
“Right now, we’ve got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and they have shipped out all that they have manufactured right now, but there’s going to be a little bit of lag, so we probably won’t get any next week,” she said. “Hopefully after that, once their production ramps up, we’ll get in more.”
Danhauer Drug Store is at 330 Frederica Street in Owensboro.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
