When “White Flag” cold weather emergencies are declared in Daviess County this winter, homeless people in need of shelter will be housed at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
White Flag events are declared with temperatures or wind chill drop to 15 degrees or lower.
St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and Owensboro Christian Church have been used as White Flag shelters in past years.
Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said the Daniel Pitino Shelter was chosen this year because the meals had always been made there, it’s in a central location, and it will save the city and county money on security costs.
The agreement between the Daniel Pitino Shelter, the City of Owensboro, and Daviess County entails the two governments splitting the operating costs, which are $350 per White Flag event. Ball said there’s an average of 29 White Flag nights per season, which runs from Nov. 1 to March 31.
The City of Owensboro will also provide free bus transportation, as per the agreement.
The agreement further entails the Daniel Pitino Shelter providing its own security. When the Fiscal Court approved the agreement Oct. 20, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly estimated this will save the county about $13,000 per season. Ball said the city and county used to pay for constables to watch over the previous shelters.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter has enough accommodations for 35 homeless people, according to the agreement. Ball said he’s never had more than 25 to 30 homeless people show up in a White Flag event.
Daviess County Emergency Management will send the notifications and post to social media platforms when White Flag criteria is expected to be met.
Residents may call 270-688-9000 any time after 12 p.m. to learn if the White Flag shelter will be open that evening, or look for postings on the Daviess County Emergency Management Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.