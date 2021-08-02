The Daniel Pitino Shelter has been named the recipient of the 2021 Empty Bowls of Owensboro grant funds.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
The Pitino Shelter was organized in 1993 as a means for providing emergency and transitional housing for homeless individuals in the Daviess County-Owensboro area.
Michele Johnston, the shelter executive director, said the funds will be used to help it continue its mission, and to meet some additional needs for its community resource room.
She said the entire Pitino Shelter team is excited to receive this grant.
“It was a team effort, and everyone had buy in,” she said. “We are all just very proud to have received it. I’m proud of the team for their collaborative effort, and excited that we get to experience this.”
Traditionally the recipient of the grant assists with the Empty Bowls soup fundraiser, which will take place this year October 14 at Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Activity Hall, at 3300 Frederica Street.
Johnston said the Pitino Shelter team is eager to assist with the soup fundraiser.
A ticket to the soup dinner fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for the event by Brescia University students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and locations for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill them up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction go to the selected food pantry or soup kitchen. Last year, Feed a Friend, an area soup kitchen that serves 10,000 people annually through community dinners and a food pantry for veterans in need, was awarded $10,000.
Tina Taylor, Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee chairwoman, said the group is excited to have their event in person this year. Last year it has to be modified to a socially distance drive- thru option for safety.
She also said the group is looking for more sponsorships for the event this year.
“I think because of the pandemic many charities had to postpone their events until this year, so businesses are being bombarded with sponsorship requests,” she said. “If you have it on your heart to help feed the hungry, please consider being a sponsor.”
She said all proceeds for the soup dinner fundraiser “stay right here in Owensboro” and that the soup kitchens and food pantries “need our help.”
For more information about the event, or to become a sponsor, contact Taylor at Empty BowlsOwensboroKY@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
