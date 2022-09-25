DANOS

Danos Cigar Lounge owner Stevi Lambert and her father, Steve, stand Wednesday in the humidor room at the business in the Avenue 54 shopping center on Kentucky 54.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer |

Danos Cigar Lounge in Avenue 54 shopping center on Kentucky 54 is celebrating tobacco with the region’s first Stogie Fest from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Steve Lambert and his daughter, Stevi, own the lounge, which is celebrating its first anniversary in business.

