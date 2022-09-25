Danos Cigar Lounge in Avenue 54 shopping center on Kentucky 54 is celebrating tobacco with the region’s first Stogie Fest from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Steve Lambert and his daughter, Stevi, own the lounge, which is celebrating its first anniversary in business.
“Owensboro has a steep history with tobacco,” Steve Lambert said. “We thought we would help celebrate it.”
Owensboro also has a long history with cigar manufacturing.
In the late 19th century, Owensboro Cigar Manufacturing was making the Cello Cubano and several other brands.
American Tobacco’s plant, where the Cigar Factory complex is today at 1100 Walnut St., was built in 1892.
It stood seven stories high — the largest wooden structure in the world.
Starting in 1956, they made Roi-Tan cigars.
A decade later, 777 people worked there.
By 1976, two years before it closed, the plant was turning out 800,000 cigars a day.
Lambert said Danos’ celebration will include several cigar vendors, swag giveaways, a corn hole tournament, a cigar roller rolling and giving away cigars. Papa Grande, which is next door, will be making street tacos.
Danos is named for Andrew Danos Fernandez, Lambert’s Cuba-born grandfather.
Fernandez was adopted by an American named Knight and became Andrew Knight.
More from this section
Lambert’s cousin, John J. Uskert, has written a fictionalized version of their grandfather’s life — “Danos: Surviving The Orphanage.”
He will be signing copies during Stogie Fest.
Lambert said business has been good for the first year.
About 2% to 3% of the population smokes cigars, he said.
That would mean 2,000 to 3,000 people in Daviess County.
“We see a lot of people from the hotels during conventions,” Lambert said. “A lot of golfers too.”
He said the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to work with him next year to promote the festival.
Stevi Lambert said earlier, “Business is steady. People come in to smoke, drink and watch sports on TV. It’s a fun business.”
She said she started smoking cigars last year in preparation for running the business.
“Cigars are an affordable luxury,” Steve Lambert said.
Danos has a 100-square-foot walk-in humidor with more than $100,000 worth of cigars.
“It’s massive,” Steve Lambert said. “Our cigars are fresh. We take care of them like babies.”
Keith Lawrence. klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
