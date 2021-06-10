The General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Flag Day picnic at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
This year, according to chapter regent Mary Coomes, is special because the DAR will also honor local World War II veterans.
The chapter reached out to six local veterans and their families to invite them to the annual picnic.
“This is a special thing. The general of the Daughters of the American Revolution challenged the state and chapter region to find World War II veterans in their community … and so our chapter found six World War II veterans that are still living and we invited them and accepted the challenge from our president general,” said Coomes, who’s hosting the picnic at her home — 5952 Kentucky Highway 1389.
Coomes said the picnic typically attracts around 50 people or so, with the exception of last year since the picnic had to be canceled due to the pandemic, making this year’s event even more anticipated.
Typically, she said members of the chapter are invited, along with prospective members and those interested in learning more about the DAR. This year, of course, the turnout will likely be higher than usual with local veterans and their families being invited.
“Last year, we were unable to have it because of the pandemic, so, especially this year, we’re hoping to have a really good turnout because it’s an opportunity for us to see each other and it’s going to be outside,” she said.
This year, Apollo High School JROTC Commander Frank Smith will present a program along with four JROTC students who will demonstrate how to appropriately burn a worn out American flag, according to Coomes.
The picnic will also feature patriotic music and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward helping support veterans and the DAR’s scholarship for high school students.
Since the event will take place outdoors, Coomes said there will be room for social distancing and guests are welcome to wear a mask if they choose.
“We hope it will be a really nice turnout and a good way to honor the veterans,” she said.
