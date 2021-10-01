Katheryn (Pfisterer) Darr, Ph.D., will present Kentucky Wesleyan College’s annual Ellie Magnuson Lecture in Literature and Science at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center on KWC’s campus.
The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the presentation.
Darr is the Harrell F. Beck Professor of Hebrew Scripture at Boston University. She is the 1989 winner of Boston University’s prestigious Metcalf Award for Excellence in Teaching, has authored three books, essays and articles for essay collections and major scholarly journals, respectively, and educational materials for the United Methodist Publishing House.
Her writings have focused on the books of Isaiah and Ezekiel. Her current research/writing project is a study of proverbs appearing in ancient Israel’s prophetic corpus.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
