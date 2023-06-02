The vice president of the regional healthcare training facility being created in Owensboro said Thursday the facility will have state-of-the-art technology that will engage students, while creating healthcare professionals with quality jobs.

Bart Darrell, vice president of the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center, gave an update about the training facility Thursday morning at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s “Rooster Booster” breakfast.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.