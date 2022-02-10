Bracken Darrell, who lived in Owensboro from ages 6 to 18, is being honored as a 2022 Edison Achievement Award winner in April.
Since 1987, the award, named for inventor Thomas Alva Edison, has “recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world,” its website says.
Past winners include Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Ted Turner and Marta Stewart.
Darrell has been president and CEO of Logitech for nine years.
During that time, the Edison Achievement Award site says, the company “has reinvented itself into an award-winning design company, an industry force in pursuing a more sustainable and equitable world, and a top performer on the SIX Swiss stock exchange and NASDAQ.”
The site says, “Bracken is a proponent of design and the liberal arts in business, especially of their role in innovating product experiences for consumers.
“As a result, Logitech has been the recipient of numerous awards, including more than 200 design awards over the past three years from the likes of iF Design, Red Dot and Fast Company, and numerous sustainability awards. Bracken himself has been named Swiss CEO of the year by Obermatt three times in the past four years.”
Darrell has had a 30-year career that has included leading the growth and reinvention of such brands as Old Spice, Gillette, Braun, KitchenAid and Whirlpool.
He began his career with Arthur Anderson and then moved to PepsiCo.
Darrell’s résumé includes stops as executive vice president of Whirlpool Corporation, president of Braun and general manager of General Electric’s Consumer Home Service.
His father, Bob Darrell, was an English professor at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and his brother, Bart, is a former president of the college.
The Edison Achievement Award says it “recognizes and celebrates their contribution to human-centered design, the value and differentiation they create, the positive influence they have on existing, new and emerging markets and the impact they have on the world.”
