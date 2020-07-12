Law enforcement officials in Daviess County and across the state said they are interested in including body cameras in their equipment, and said the devices would be useful in both reassuring the public about police encounters while protecting officers from spurious claims of misconduct.
Sgt. Josh Lawson, a public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police’s headquarters in Frankfort, said he’s spoken to troopers who’ve advocated for body cameras.
“They see it as a safeguard” for troopers who are doing good work, Lawson said.
A number of agencies across the state already have body cameras, said Shawn Butler, a former police chief and head of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. But while officials see some benefits of having body cameras, these devices have limitations, officials say.
Also, the cost of managing body cameras is steep, because all of that data has to be managed and stored, officials said.
The Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and KSP do not currently equip officers with body cameras.
At a legislative meeting held last week, Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain, representing the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, said “many, if not most, agencies are overwhelmingly in favor of equipping our officers” with body cameras, and that agencies see body cameras as a way of ensuring officers are following department policies while also providing officers with “a measure of protection for officers against false claims of misconduct.”
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the department has researched body cameras, and determined the initial cost would be about $1,400 per deputy.
But body cameras are not a one-time expense, Smith said.
There would also be yearly expense of storing and managing camera data, along with maintenance, support and licensing, Smith said.
That cost would also be about $1,000 annually per deputy, Smith said.
The office would have to employ a full-time person “to manage camera data,” Smith said. “(Former deputy) Jason Ludeke had one, and we developed a policy that he would download (data) to us,” Smith said. Ludeke “downloaded it at the end of every shift.
“But we couldn’t do that with 25 (deputies),” Smith said. While Ludeke’s body camera footage proved to be a useful tool in cases, the issue for the sheriff’s department is “can we handle $70,000 a year to do it,” Smith said.
Butler said in 2013, about one-third of law enforcement agencies had body cameras. That number had grown to 50% by 2016, the last date for which Butler had statistics. Many Kentucky agencies had already added cameras, Butler said.
Some smaller departments have body cameras. “Obviously, because they are smaller, the expense is less,” Butler said. “You’re not getting into the call volume OPD would have,” so a smaller department’s storage cost is less, he said.
A large part of the ongoing cost of body cameras is the data storage, but there are other costs as well.
“The recurring costs become very expensive,” Butler said. “A lot of people think it’s just a camera” agencies have to pay for, Butler said. “You (also) have licensing, you have software. “
Lawson with KSP headquarters said, “We are currently looking into it. It is very expensive, and we are finding the expense of storage outweighs the expense of the body cameras.” Beyond the cost, the agency would have to write policies for when the cameras are used, Lawson said.
What the agency would likely craft is a policy where body cameras are “recording all the time,” Lawsons said. While body cameras have memory cards, that data would eventually have to be downloaded into a server, either by individual troopers or by an administrative sergeant, Lawson said.
For KSP, another issue would be gathering all of the data from the various posts statewide and keeping it in a centralized location.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer with the Owensboro Police Department, said OPD is also looking into body cameras, but that “we haven’t made any decisions yet.”
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” such as cost and the management of the data, Boggess said, adding that no decisions were pending.
“I think it would be presumptive at this point to assume a time frame,” Boggess said. “... When you take on a big, technologically heavy project, it can take some time to handle it properly.”
Body camera footage would be subject to the state’s open records law.
“You can’t have juveniles” in footage released through open records requests, Butler said. “… Especially if you have a school resource officer, or are on a domestic violence call, or (record) anything that flies under HIPAA,” which protects health information, that footage would have to be removed from the file before being made public, Butler said.
Butler said he sees positive aspects of having body cameras, because it creates “a little better transparency and builds trust in your community” and helps corroborate evidence, he said. But cameras have their flaws.
“It can’t capture everybody’s mindset,” Butler said. Also, a camera might capture something the officer didn’t see during an incident, he said. Like any other machine, body cameras can malfunction or simply go run out of power.
“Technology is great, but technology isn’t perfect all of the time,” Butler said. “Batteries and cameras go bad … They are not perfect. They are not the end-all and be-all.”
Lawson said, “it’s great when it works, but when it doesn’t work, it’s useless.” If a body camera is present but doesn’t capture an incident, “it creates more questions and controversy than it clears up.”
Lawson said some troopers see cameras as a way to protect themselves from accusations of unprofessional conduct.
“Law enforcement is tired of being misrepresented, when they know they are doing professionally,” Lawson said, adding that the majority of officers are doing a good job. Officers would see cameras “as a safeguard for them,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered state budgets, so state funds for KSP to purchase body cameras might not be forthcoming, Lawson said.
“With circumstances being what they are … I can speculate budgets are going to get tighter,” Lawson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
