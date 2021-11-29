Individuals who are prone to substance use, depression and anxiety should take extra time for self-care throughout the holiday season, according to Lionel Phelps, RiverValley Behavioral Health vice president for continuous quality improvement.
According to Phelps, alcohol and other substance use typically see a rise around the holiday season, along with symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Additionally, he said, substance and alcohol use typically see an increase around the holiday season in individuals who struggle with some form of social anxiety.
“We know that, according to the data, about 64% of people who struggle with some form of mental illness, often report that their symptoms worsen around the holidays and there’s a lot of reasons for that,” he said.
One of the reasons, Phelps said, is feelings of isolation that come along with being indoors more often and not interacting with friends and loved ones as much.
Another reason, he said, is the pressure that comes along with the holiday season with being in large gatherings often and feeling more of a financial strain.
“We just get so busy whether it’s trying to meet deadlines for the holidays or trying to wrap up things, that we just forget to take care of ourselves,” Phelps said. “That kind of stress can really impact us.”
Some of those stresses often lead individuals to use alcohol and other substances as coping mechanisms.
“Some people use or turn to alcohol to make themselves more social or allow themselves to take off the edge to kind of get through stressful events,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with availability just because it’s more socially expected during holiday events.”
Phelps’ recommendation is to take plenty of time for self care and relaxation during the holidays.
“Self-care is the big one. This impacts people who are not just struggling with substance use or with mental health conditions, but really anyone,” he said. “Don’t abandon the healthy habits that you have.”
Self care, he said, might be taking time to read a book, to simply relax, or reaching out for help when it is needed.
He said sticking to a budget is also important during the holidays as travel and gift buying can become expensive and create some financial burden.
“You have to acknowledge your feelings and emotions and what you’re experiencing, but reaching out, especially when you’re feeling lonely or isolated, to your community, whether that’s through church or friends, other communities or online support groups, any of those can be very helpful,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
