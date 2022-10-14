I’ve been a little under the weather for the past couple of weeks, and one of those lending a hand toward my recovery was my daughter, Dawn.
Dawn set her sights on becoming a nurse following graduation from high school and accomplished her goal at Henderson Community College. She gained employment at the former Daviess County Hospital and spent much of her time in the intensive care unit.
She left her active role in the medical profession and became an associate member when she married Dr. Charles Milem. She also started a family business and provided my late wife and I with five grandchildren.
Lately she has made several trips to my house to check on my condition. That included temperature readings, checking on various other bodily functions and making sure I wasn’t being attacked by a troublesome worldwide virus.
I could have told her that virus thing wasn’t likely to happen.
For all of the years the many flu viruses have stricken millions of people, I have not been one of them. I also have never had a visible mosquito bite. Way back in my grade school days no one could understand why I never suffered with chicken pox, measles, whopping cough or mumps.
Now my brother, Bob, bless his departed heart, went half out of his blackberry-picking mind wondering why I never suffered from a chigger bite. Many were the times we came home from blackberry-picking trips with him looking like he had spent the day in a chigger nest, and I was completely chigger-less,
I nicknamed him Chigger, and he made me whistle for chiggers.
But the absence of all of those bothersome childhood problems and no chigger bites do not keep me from now having to blow my nose more in 10 minutes than the Louisville & Nashville Railroad train blows its whistle from the time it enters eastern Owensboro until it reaches the city’s west end.
• I have a serious problem with the way pending financial compensations coming out of the Camp Lejeune water crisis are being handled.
President Joe Biden, on learning of the problem, immediately set in motion the establishment of federal funding to compensate those who have established claims for compensation for injuries sustained through the toxic water.
With that established, why couldn’t the government set up its own responding service to handle such claims instead of having the need for private businesses charging large fees for their services?
Wouldn’t it be better to have those eligible for compensation get all of that money straight from the government source?
I’m not against private businesses making money, but let deserving people have their share first.
