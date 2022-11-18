Roller skating disappeared in Owensboro when Skates Alive, 606 Salem Drive, closed on July 29, 2017.
But it’s coming back in 2023.
Justin Davidson, an entrepreneur who owns Paige Landscaping, Diamond Mobile Wash and Shiloh’s Lounge & Grill in Gabe’s Shopping Center, plans to rent the former Save-A-Lot location in the shopping center and turn it into a skating rink by summer.
“It’s huge,” he said. “And it’s only been used for storage since Save-A-Lot closed” in January 2019.
Davidson said he doesn’t have a name for the business yet.
But he’s planning a DJ booth, a disco ball, an arcade and concessions, along with a seating area for those watching the skaters.
Shiloh’s is for adults at night, Davidson said, “and this will be for the kids to give them something to do.”
He said he’ll probably open the rink on weekends only at first to see how business is.
Asked if he skated as a kid, Davidson laughed.
“I tried a couple of times and fell down,” he said. “So, I quit.”
Davidson said, “I won’t have any competition. We’ll be the only roller rink in town. I think it will do good.”
Roller rinks have been part of Owensboro’s social scene since at least the 1880s.
In March 1885, a group of local ministers spoke out in opposition to roller skating at public rinks.
And a Cloverport newspaper called roller skating “common and vulgar.”
In the mid-1970s, Skateland Roller Rink was operating at 1401 W. Ninth St. — inside Owensboro Tobacco Warehouse.
In the 1980s, Park Plaza Skateland, north of Wesleyan Park Plaza on Park Plaza Drive, was the place to be.
It closed in 1988, and Skates Alive opened four years later.
Davidson said the roof needs work, and he needs to move bathrooms, but otherwise the building looks good.
Shiloh’s has made a reputation as a destination for fans of rap, jazz, R&B and comedy from as far away as Ohio and Georgia.
It’s also a restaurant.
Wednesdays and Fridays feature soul food lunches.
Now, Davidson plans to add country music and rock & roll to the entertainment lineup.
“I’m going on three years now,” he said. “And business is great.”
